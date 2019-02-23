GALLAGHER,
Lee Alexander:
On February 21, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and friends. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved partner of Julie. Loved father and father-in-law of Jodie and Carl, Clay and Serean, Clint and Natasha. Adored grandad of Josh, Amie, Jess; Campbell and Oliver; Kaya, Nika, Callum, Lachie, Rory and Ella. A service to celebrate Lee's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast, on Tuesday, 26th February, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Gallagher Family" PO Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Faithfull Funeral Services
Hibiscus Coast
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 23, 2019