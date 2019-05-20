EAGLES, Leanne Jane
(nee Simpson):
22.10.65 – 18.05.19
Leanne passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, 18 May 2019, aged 53 years. Loved wife and friend of Graham, Mum to Gemma and Matthew, Daughter of Mary and the late Derek and loved sister to Yvonne and brother-in-law Dennis.
'Much loved and adored
by all those who knew her'
A service to celebrate Leanne's life will be held at 'Friends Bush' corner of Jervois Road and Gordon Street, Jervoistown, Napier, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1pm, followed by private blessing and cremation. A tribute to Leanne or messages for her family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or c/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on May 20, 2019