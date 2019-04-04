SOLA,
|
Lea'ana Aipopo (Popo):
24.8.1929 - 4.4.2010
SOLA, Solomona (Solly):
17.11.1927 - 2.12.1987
"He will wipe away all tears from their eyes.
There will be no more death, no more grief or crying or pain.
The old things have disappeared." Rev 21 v 4
Although gone, you are both always near,
Very loved, very missed and very dear.
Alofa atu, your children and their families
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2019