Lea ana and Solomona SOLA

In Memoriam
SOLA,
Lea'ana Aipopo (Popo):
24.8.1929 - 4.4.2010



SOLA, Solomona (Solly):

17.11.1927 - 2.12.1987

"He will wipe away all tears from their eyes.

There will be no more death, no more grief or crying or pain.

The old things have disappeared." Rev 21 v 4

Although gone, you are both always near,
Very loved, very missed and very dear.

Alofa atu, your children and their families
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2019
