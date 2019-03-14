Lawrence MILES

MILES, Lawrence (Laurie):
Aged 94, passed away early Wednesday morning, 13 March. He is predeceased by his wife Mavis Schwamm Miles, and all his siblings. He leaves behind loving son Terry, daughter-in-law Wanda, grandchildren David Miles (Bernadette), Tracey Miles Meinert (Matthew), and 7 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind Win, a very close friend, and his sister Pam's two daughters Wendy and Christine and their families, who cared for him in recent years. An informal celebration of his long life will be held in the Terracelounge, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, 18 March, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2019
