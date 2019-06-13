Lawrence JOHNSEN

Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ultimate Rhapsody Rest home New Plymouth on the 12th of June 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Marlene. Adored father and father-in-law of Debbie and Chris Jones. Proud Poppa of Bridget and John Whatarau and Jonathon and Anne-Marie Jones. Great Poppa to Natalia, Naomi and Chase. A service for Laurie will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Monday, 17th June 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter a private family cremation at The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium.

Published in Dominion Post from June 13 to June 15, 2019
