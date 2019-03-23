SPARKES, Larry Raymond:
|
On 20th March 2019, peacefully at Ultimate Life Care Poneke House, Wellington. Much loved brother of Gwen, and brother of Bob and the late Nev. Much loved friend of Mel (dec), and Angie, the mother of his two children, Tania, and Jacque. Loved Poppa of Jamie, Jordan, Courtney, and Jade. A service to celebrate Larry's life will take place at the Lychgate Chapel, cnr of Willis and Aro Streets, Wellington, on Monday 25th March 2019, at 12.00pm.
Rest in Peace.
Forever In Our Hearts.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ Tel. 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019