JOHNSTON,
Lanny (Elaine) (nee O'Neill):
On Tuesday 11 June 2019, at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington. Dearly loved partner of Ferdi. Adored by her son Patrick and his partner Nick. Loved sister of Michael, Timmy, Peter, and Cathy. Loved auntie to all her dear nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Cathy Goldsack who was a great friend and provided support for Lanny till the end. Many thanks to the staff and volunteers at Mary Potter Hospice. Messages to the family c/- 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
"An Angel has returned
to Heaven"
A funeral to celebrate Lanny's life will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, cnr of Johnsonville and Burgess Roads, Johnsonville, on Monday 17 June 2019, at 1.00pm. Private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from June 14 to June 15, 2019