MEAD,
Lady June Erica Te Rina
(nee Walker):
Passed away on the evening of 27 March 2019, at her home in Wellington surrounded by her family. Wife of Sir Sidney Moko Mead, mother of Linda Tuhiwai, Aroha Te Pareake and Hinauri Moetu. Grandmother of Ramari, Kaapua, Hinetaapora, Te Taiawatea, Haerewa, Tuheka, Wi Hekopa. Great-Grandmother of Takitimu, Kamaea, Te Hanea, Rewi, Niwa and Te Ataiheaa. Youngest daughter of Raana Te Ihi and Mary Roa (nee Milner). Sister of Raana Tutaarangi (Boy), Wharepapa (Girlie) Apatu, Roberta Tibble, Keita Haig, Te Oho Mauri Whangapirita, Hiria, James Wi Hekopa, George Kiwa (John) and Heneriata Kawhia. June was loved and greatly admired by many. She will be buried at her whanau urupa, Umuariki, at her homestead Tututmatai in Ruatoria on Sunday, 31st March, at 11.00am. The whanau asks that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Mary Potter Hospice and thanks the Hospice staff for their wonderful care.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 29, 2019