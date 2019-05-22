De La HAYE,
Barry David (Bazza):
Formerly of Jersey, Channel Islands. Peacefully, surrounded by his family on 21 May 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved husband of the late Susan (Sue Sue). Treasured father and father-in-law of Ian and Jen, Lianne and Keith, Sandra and Richard, and Lynley and Pete. Dearly loved Pop of Natasha, James, Paige, Scott, Shannon, Brett, Henry, and Haylee. Great-Grand Pop of Charlotte-Rose. Loved by his surviving brother Jim and family. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Monday 27 May 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation at Clareville. Messages to the De La Haye family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from May 22 to May 25, 2019