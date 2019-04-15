BULLMORE,
Kyro Syprus-Raiden:
On April 10, 2019, suddenly at his home in Silverstream, aged 3 months. Dearly loved son of Cydnee and DJ, and loved brother of Katelyn and Kayden. A service for Kyro will be held in the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Silverstream, Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 16, 2019) at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 15, 2019