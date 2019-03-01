McMEEKIN, Kukura (Kura):
Aged 69. Died suddenly on 22nd Feburary 2019, Melbourne, Australia. Loving wife of Robert Allen (Rob) McMeekin. Mother and mother-in-law of Tasha and Kylie, Nadina, Janaya and Richard, Hemaima, Levi and Cora. Much loved grandmother (Nana) of all her mokopuna. A loved sister and aunty of many nieces and nephews. A cousin and friend to many. Sadly missed.
"When life gives you something that makes you feel afraid, that's when life gives you a chance
to be brave".
A service for Kura will be held at Rangiatea Church, Otaki, on Sunday 3 March, at 12.00pm, followed by interment on Mutikotiko Hill behind the church.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019