Aged 69. Died suddenly on 22nd Feburary 2019, Melbourne, Australia. Loving wife of Robert Allen (Rob) McMeekin. Mother and mother-in-law of Tasha and Kylie, Nadina, Janaya and Richard, Hemaima, Levi and Cora. Much loved grandmother (Nana) of all her mokopuna. A loved sister and aunty of many nieces and nephews. A cousin and friend to many. Sadly missed.

"When life gives you something that makes you feel afraid, that's when life gives you a chance

to be brave".

A service for Kura will be held at Rangiatea Church, Otaki, on Sunday 3 March, at 12.00pm, followed by interment on Mutikotiko Hill behind the church.







