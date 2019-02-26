|
McMEEKIN, Kukura (Kura)
(nee Carkeek):
Aged 69, 22nd February 2019 died suddenly in Melbourne, Australia. Loving wife of Robert Allen (Rob) McMeekin, and mother of Tasha, Nadina, Janaya, Hemaima and Levi. Much loved Grandmother of all her mokopuna. Daughter of Rikihana Te Rei Carkeek and Hemaima Carkeek (dec). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Taipua/Bolay (dec) and Huia, Horima/Micky and Colleen, Piahana/Tana (dec) and Kaye, Mariãrangi and Jim, Punairangiriri, Manu, Hineira and Uko, Hoani and Donna, Uma, Hemaima and Graham, Amiria and Charlie (dec), Te Waari and Ariana, Oriwa. Aunty of many nieces and nephews. Further notice later in the week about funeral arrangements.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019