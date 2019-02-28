CHERRY,
|
Knolan William (Noel):
On Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Lansdowne Park Hospital, Masterton, aged 70 years. After a long cruel illness with cancer. At peace now. Loved partner of Belinda (Bee), father of Elizabeth and poppa to Kieron. Brother of Melvin and Judith, uncle to his nephews and nieces. As to Noel's wishes his private funeral has been held. Many thanks to all his friends who constantly supported him through his battle. All communications c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5810.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 28, 2019