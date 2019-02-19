LIM, Kim Ching:
On February 15, 2019, passed away peacefully at Woburn Masonic Rest Home and Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Chin Lim. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sow, Gock & Wen, Faye & Zhanchao. Loved grandfather of Zi, Darren and Joey. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Kim will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to the Lim family, C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 19, 2019