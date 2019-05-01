Kieran DRUMM

Guest Book
  • "Dear Tim ,Chris and Family. We are deeply sadden and so..."
    - Jan Eales
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

DRUMM,
Kieran Christopher (Kerry):
Passed away peacefully at Charles Fleming Retirement Village, Waikanae, on April 28, 2019. Loved and loving husband of the late Diana, devoted father to his 3 sons and 4 grandchildren. A wonderful friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. The family are grateful for the care shown to Kerry. A service for Kerry will be held at Sts Peter & Paul, Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday, 6 May at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.