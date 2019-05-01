DRUMM,
Kieran Christopher (Kerry):
Passed away peacefully at Charles Fleming Retirement Village, Waikanae, on April 28, 2019. Loved and loving husband of the late Diana, devoted father to his 3 sons and 4 grandchildren. A wonderful friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. The family are grateful for the care shown to Kerry. A service for Kerry will be held at Sts Peter & Paul, Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday, 6 May at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019