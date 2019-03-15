Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Khandubhai RAMJI. View Sign



Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 14th March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Saraswati, and dear father of Santosh and Tina, Nermash and Ann-Marie, and loving and adoring grandfather to Kali. Son of the late Ramji and Pani Kika, and dear brother of Shantiben and late Ratilal Patel; late Naniben and Lakhubhai Lala; Nanubhai and late Bhaniben (India); Lili and Daji Chhiba; Parvati and late Mohanbhai Nana (UK); Bhagu and Jasu; late Dhansukhbhai and Asha; and uncle and grand uncle of many. A service for Khandubhai will be held at 11.00am on Saturday 16th March at Bharat Bhavan, 48 Kemp St, Kilbirnie, followed by a private cremation. You are welcome to pay respects from 10.30am -11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations for charity can be left at the service. Many thanks to all the staff at Wellington and Kenepuru Hospitals and the Mary Potter Hospice. Sitting to pay respect will be at the family home in Miramar, between 3-7pm on Friday 15th, Sunday 17th and Monday 18th of March.







