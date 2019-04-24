van SOEST, Kevin:

Of Raumati South, formerly of Pukerua Bay. Passed away unexpectedly on Monday 22 April 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Aged 55 years. Much loved son of Margaret and Fred. Lifelong best friend and soulmate of Paula. Idolised by son and best mate Luke and Daddy's Little Girl Ellie, and loved by his future daughter-in-law Aimee. Will be loved and missed by his siblings, and the wider extended family. Thanks to all for the support given to Kevin and his family over the last few days. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory for the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Following a private cremation, a celebration of Kevin's life will be held in the Otaihanga Boating Club, 19 Makora Road, Otaihanga, on Friday 26 April 2019 at 2.30pm.

