HANKS, Kevin Sterling:
Died tragically as the result of an accident on Thursday 4th April 2019 at Mangatainoka, aged 40 years. Dearly loved husband of Robyn (nee Graham), and father of Kasen, Koben, Allyka, and Ryker. Loved son of Bev and Larry (WA, USA). Loved brother of Scott, and Jason, and friend to so many, he will be missed by all. Messages to Mrs R. Hanks, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at The Tararua College Hall, Churchill Street, Pahiatua, on Monday 15th April 2019 at 1.00pm.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2019