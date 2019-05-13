COLE, Kevin Sydney:
Of Waikanae. On May 10, 2019, at home. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Elizabeth. Much loved Dad of Martin, Angela and Brendan. Loved grandad of Edie. Beloved friend of Carole Meredith. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for their amazing care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Thursday, May 16, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Taita Lawn Cemetery, Lower Hutt. Messages to the Cole family, 16a Awanui Drive, Waikanae 5036.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2019