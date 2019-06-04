DUNCAN,
Kerry Anne (nee Duffin):
Suddenly on 30th May at Masterton Hospital, aged 63. Loved wife and best mate to Rob for 37 years. Adored mum to Kate and Tamati, Sam and Shona, Carl and Steph, Erin and Nick. Sister and sister-in-law of Christine, Tony and Sue Duffin, Paul and Suzie Duffin. Treasured Nana Kerry to Amber Rose, Hannah, Lachlan, Hamiora and Maisy. Beloved "Mad" Aunty to many nieces and nephews. Much loved member of many local sporting and school communities. Messages to the Duncan family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. Kerry's service will be held on Thursday 6 June at the Carterton Event Centre, 50 Holloway Street, Carterton, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 4, 2019