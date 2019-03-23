WEBBER,
Kenneth John (Jack):
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Wednesday 20 March 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ruth and partner of the late Ath. Loved father and father-in-law of Steve & Sue, Paul, Mike & Christine, and Ann. Special Grandad of Cullen, Hayley, Oliver, Jacob, Soph, and Jessica. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 25 March 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by burial at Paraparaumu Beach Cemetery. Messages to "The Webber Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019