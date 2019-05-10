PINNY,

Kenneth James (Ken):

Peacefully at home on Wednesday 8 May 2019. Son of the late Gerry and Cath. Adored darling husband and soulmate of Juleigh. Much loved dad of Chazelle, Jazsara and Jaeger. Forever loving grandad of Savanah, Raegan and little Halle.

Think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched

For nothing loved is ever lost ...and he was loved so much.

A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 13 May 2019 at 1.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



