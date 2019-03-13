Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth MACKAY. View Sign



On Sunday 10th March 2019 passed away peacefully with his family beside him, aged 87 years.

He will be sadly missed.

Dearly loved husband of Lillian Joan MacKay. Loved and respected father of his twin girls Marie and Barbara. Loved father-in-law of Kevin. Much loved grandfather of Shane and his fiancée Anita, Fraser and Jackson and by his step grandchildren Rachael, Shelley, Matthew and Rachel. Loved brother and brother-in-law of his family in the Isle of Lewis; Mina and the late Sandy. Also of John Murdo and Alice, Dolly and John, Maryanne and Sandy, Iain Murdo (all deceased); and those in New Zealand; Jim and Rose Coutts, Janice and the late Mackie Coutts. Also of Mary and John Christie, Tom and Bella Coutts, Freda and Jimmy Irvine, and John Coutts (all deceased). Loved by his 22 nieces and nephews and 39 grand nieces and nephews in the Isle of Lewis and New Zealand. A special friend and family member of Arthur, Marc and their families.

Yet still the blood is strong, the heart is Highland, And I in dreams behold the Hebrides.

Special thanks to the staff at Te Hopai who have travelled this very personal dementia journey with us and provided Kenny with the most outstanding and compassionate care possible. We thank you and you will always be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Hopai Dementia Care Unit may be left at the service. Messages to the MacKay family may be left online at









