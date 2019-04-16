BATTS,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth BATTS.
Kenneth Gordon (Ken):
14.10.1941 - 10.04.2019
Born in Oxford, England. In NZ since October 1973. Dearly beloved husband and friend of Ann in their 50th year of marriage. Passed away peacefully after a long illness in the presence of his wife at Winara Care Home and Hospital, Waikanae.
"Fly free at last My Love"
Special thanks to the nursing and care staff for their kind and personal care of Ken. With thanks also to Ken's "Kiwi Family" and friends for their support and love during Ken's illness. A private cremation was held on Monday 15 April 2019.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2019