Acknowledgement

MASON, Ken:

The family of the late Ken Mason (Ken Mason Auto Electrician) of Levin who died on 30.12.2018 would like to express sincere thanks to everyone who sympathised with them on their great loss. This was sudden and unexpected. Ken fought a brief but brave battle with aggressive cancer. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, extended family, neighbours, work mates, customers, colleagues, community groups and well-wishers who visited our home and attended the funeral service. We were simply overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of grief. Ken's contributions in his lifetime leave a wonderful legacy of good. So many people have provided emotional and practical support for us through this tragic time. To those who messaged, emailed, telephoned, travelled long distances, sent beautiful flowers, cards and messages of condolences, as well as those who baked and cooked for us, and took care of us in our home, we simply say thank you. A special word of thanks about Ken's funeral service attended by so many. Thanks to the wonderful Archdeacon Wendy Scott who provided invaluable guidance and support as we prepared for and delivered Ken's service. Thank you to Karen Gill, Blair Bregmen, Dave Wright, Peter and Thomas Bolton (Canoe Polo NZ), Andie Rodie and Kate Smith who shared moving eulogies. Thanks to Dee Hyde for preparing our photo tributes and to the Horowhenua District Council Waiata group for their beautiful waiata. We also thank Harvey Bowler Funeral Services for their care of Ken and of our family. To the staff team at Ken's business (Ken Mason Auto Electrician) we extend our thanks for their dedication and commitment that is ongoing. To those who helped in any way, and we wish we could name you all, your contribution has made a difference for us at this very sad time. Never underestimate the power of a kind word, thought or action. As it is difficult to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.

- Fergus, Nina, Oliver and Zoe Ros, Campbell, Max and Jo Mason.



Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers