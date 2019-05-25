Kelvin CHING

Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

CHING,
Kelvin Henry George:
On 23 May 2019 at Kensington Court. Loved husband of the late Mary. Loved brother of Dawn Collinson, and uncle to his nieces and nephews. Aged 90 years.
R.I.P.
Messages c/o 41 Nile Street East, Nelson. The friends of Kelvin are respectfully informed that his Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Songer St, Stoke, on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by his interment at Seaview Cemetery, Stoke.
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019
