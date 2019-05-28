Keith ROBBINS

Guest Book
  • "A true gentleman, I worked with Keith at Longburn great..."
    - Ron Houston
  • "To Matthew, Christine and Susan Very sad to read of Keith's..."
  • " Dear Matthew, Christine and Susan Very sad to hear that..."
  • "Rest in peace buddy"
    - Zoe
  • "Matthew, Christine, Susan and families. So sorry to read of..."
    - Jo Aberdein
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

ROBBINS, Keith Arthur:
(RNZAF H75907) Of Palmerston North. On Friday 24 May 2019, peacefully passed away, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Devoted father and father-in-law of Matthew (Whangarei), Christine and Pieter Jansen (Palmerston North), and Susan and Willem Westerhof (Netherlands). Cherished grandfather of Zahra; Scott, Conner, and Natasha. Loved brother-in-law of Gordon and Barbara, Peter and Rita, and the late Thelma and Ralph. A loved uncle. Friends are invited to attend a service for Keith at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 30 May 2019, at 2.00pm.

logoNZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on May 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.