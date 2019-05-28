ROBBINS, Keith Arthur:
(RNZAF H75907) Of Palmerston North. On Friday 24 May 2019, peacefully passed away, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Devoted father and father-in-law of Matthew (Whangarei), Christine and Pieter Jansen (Palmerston North), and Susan and Willem Westerhof (Netherlands). Cherished grandfather of Zahra; Scott, Conner, and Natasha. Loved brother-in-law of Gordon and Barbara, Peter and Rita, and the late Thelma and Ralph. A loved uncle. Friends are invited to attend a service for Keith at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 30 May 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on May 28, 2019