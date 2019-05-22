Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On Sunday, 19th May 2019, at home surrounded by family, aged 89. Much loved husband of Cherryl and adored Dad to Brett & Craig and brother of the late Bill. Loved brother-in-law of Helen Green, Ross & Jeanette and Greig & Lyn Moynihan. Loved uncle of Jane Jennings & Tracey Teal and Mark & Tony Moynihan, and treasured friend of Andrew, Sarah & Harry Jennings and Pete & Sam Teal. A huge thank you for all the care and love given by Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice or Wellington Free Ambulance. The Service for Keith will be held at Whenua Tapu Chapel, Pukerua Bay, on Friday, 24 May 2019, at 2.00pm.







GREEN, Keith Robert:On Sunday, 19th May 2019, at home surrounded by family, aged 89. Much loved husband of Cherryl and adored Dad to Brett & Craig and brother of the late Bill. Loved brother-in-law of Helen Green, Ross & Jeanette and Greig & Lyn Moynihan. Loved uncle of Jane Jennings & Tracey Teal and Mark & Tony Moynihan, and treasured friend of Andrew, Sarah & Harry Jennings and Pete & Sam Teal. A huge thank you for all the care and love given by Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice or Wellington Free Ambulance. The Service for Keith will be held at Whenua Tapu Chapel, Pukerua Bay, on Friday, 24 May 2019, at 2.00pm. Published in Dominion Post on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers