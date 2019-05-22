GREEN, Keith Robert:
On Sunday, 19th May 2019, at home surrounded by family, aged 89. Much loved husband of Cherryl and adored Dad to Brett & Craig and brother of the late Bill. Loved brother-in-law of Helen Green, Ross & Jeanette and Greig & Lyn Moynihan. Loved uncle of Jane Jennings & Tracey Teal and Mark & Tony Moynihan, and treasured friend of Andrew, Sarah & Harry Jennings and Pete & Sam Teal. A huge thank you for all the care and love given by Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice or Wellington Free Ambulance. The Service for Keith will be held at Whenua Tapu Chapel, Pukerua Bay, on Friday, 24 May 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on May 22, 2019