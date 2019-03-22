Acknowledgement

HE MAUMAHARA – A MEMORIAL

REEDY, Keita (nee Mackey)

07.06.1939 - 12.03.2019

Mai i Waiomatatini ki Te Upoko o te Ika.

He hoa pümau ki a Ngãhiwi Teohaki Reedy. He whãea ki a Kim, Gavin, Willy, Turei, Milton and Hiwi. He tuahine, he tuakana, he teina hoki ki a Tito, Mac, Sam, Tom, June, Hine, Kataraina (Kaa), Eva and

Matengaro (Babe).

He tipuna whãea ki ãna mokopuna katoa.

We remember and celebrate the life of Keita Reedy

(nee Mackey) who passed away peacefully in Lower Hutt, Wellington, on 12 March 2019.

As per her wishes a quiet service was held to remember her and her husband, Ngahiwi Teohaki Reedy

(1 August 1936 to 23 May 2009).

Thank you to whãnau and friends that attended and for the whakaaro and koha you offered.

Thank you also for the amazing support provided by Haven Falls Funeral Home, Wainuiomata.

Me kani tahi krua mõ ake tonu atu.

Mã te wã ka hui tahi ano tãtou ki a tãtou.







Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers