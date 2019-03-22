HE MAUMAHARA – A MEMORIAL
REEDY, Keita (nee Mackey)
07.06.1939 - 12.03.2019
Mai i Waiomatatini ki Te Upoko o te Ika.
He hoa pümau ki a Ngãhiwi Teohaki Reedy. He whãea ki a Kim, Gavin, Willy, Turei, Milton and Hiwi. He tuahine, he tuakana, he teina hoki ki a Tito, Mac, Sam, Tom, June, Hine, Kataraina (Kaa), Eva and
Matengaro (Babe).
He tipuna whãea ki ãna mokopuna katoa.
We remember and celebrate the life of Keita Reedy
(nee Mackey) who passed away peacefully in Lower Hutt, Wellington, on 12 March 2019.
As per her wishes a quiet service was held to remember her and her husband, Ngahiwi Teohaki Reedy
(1 August 1936 to 23 May 2009).
Thank you to whãnau and friends that attended and for the whakaaro and koha you offered.
Thank you also for the amazing support provided by Haven Falls Funeral Home, Wainuiomata.
Me kani tahi krua mõ ake tonu atu.
Mã te wã ka hui tahi ano tãtou ki a tãtou.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 22, 2019