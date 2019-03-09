Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay ROSALINE. View Sign

ROSALINE, Kay:

Born Rosaline Kay Guzzwell at Fendalton, Christchurch, on January 27, 1939. Died at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, aged 80. Daughter of Rosaline (Aline) and Fred. Sister of Karen, Mike, Tony and Lynley. Aunt of Karen, Max, David, Michelle, Christopher, Helen, Tracy and Loren. Favourite cousin of Starr. Life partner of Anna (dec). Grandma Kay to Maya, Ben and Ayla. Step-mother to Jennifer. Thanks to friends Helen and Wendy, Deidre, and Andrea for their support and loving kindness. Thanks to staff at Eldon Lodge for 22 years of wonderful care. Lesbian, Traveller, Nurse, Moutaineer, Psychodramatist, Dog lover.

"The egg is always being made and making,

Always getting laid and laying;

Thread is being spun and spinning, truth is being found and finding,

Getting all unwound and winding,

Being all unsnarled and snarling,

And the Grand Grand Mother is returning,

That's all I know."





