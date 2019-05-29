ROBERTSON,
Kay Olwen (nee Johansen):
2.9.1944 – 27.5.2019
Now at peace. Loving wife to Mervyn Lloyd Robertson. Much loved mother of Mark, John, Anna and Emma. Step-mother of Sera and Jude. Adored grandmother of Gina, Edith, Sophia, Lara, Alice, Fredrika, Bonnie, Jude and Audrey. Step-grandmother of Tika, Shanti, Teina. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Hopai Home and Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Robertson/Hopkinson family' may be left in Kay's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service for Kay will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr of Cockburn St and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Friday, 31st May 2019 at 10am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 29, 2019