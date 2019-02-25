MORRIS, Kay:
On 22nd February 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rob and Trudi, John and Jude, Lee and John, and Barb. Loved Gran of Chris, Vanessa, and Katrina; Genevieve; Daniel, Amanda, Bex, Laura, and Abby; Jamie, and Jessica. Loved 'GG' of her 8 great-grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law, Auntie, and friend to many. A service for Kay will be held at the Clareville Showgrounds (entrance via Gate 1), tomorrow (Tuesday) 26th February 2019, at 10.30am followed by burial at the Clareville Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Morris family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or may be left on Kay's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 25, 2019