PUTS, Kathryne
(nee Greening):
26.3.2018
If roses grow in heaven please pick a bunch for me,
Dad, place them in my mother's arms and tell her they are from me.
Tell her I love her and miss her and when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss on her cheek and hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day,
But there is an ache in my heart that will never go away.
- Gerard
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 26, 2019