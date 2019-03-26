Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryne PUTS. View Sign

PUTS, Kathryne

(nee Greening):

26.3.2018

If roses grow in heaven please pick a bunch for me,

Dad, place them in my mother's arms and tell her they are from me.

Tell her I love her and miss her and when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss on her cheek and hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day,

But there is an ache in my heart that will never go away.

- Gerard



