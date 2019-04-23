DUNN, Kathryn Ann (Kathy)
(nee Krause):
Of Palmerston North. On Friday, April 19th, 2019 (peacefully) at Brightwater Home. Aged 72 years. Much loved Mum of Carolyn, Mike and Linda, Janine and Slade Strawbridge, Ange, and Maurs, cherished Nana of her 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and much loved sister of Ray Krause.
"Reunited with her Mum,
Dad, and sister."
Messages to the Dunn Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Kathy's request, a private service will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2019