THOMSON, Kathleen Merle:
Passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, at the Geelong Hospital. Loving wife of Stan (dec). Cherished mother of Ross. Beloved grandma of James, Nicole, Matthew and Alan. Great grandma to Ruby, Finnley and Josie.
Always loved and remembered.
Reunited with Dad.
In accordance with the family's wishes, a Private Service will be held.
KINGS FUNERALS
GEELONG, AUSTRALIA
A.F.D.A.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2019