O'FLYNN, Kathleen Nina:
Passed away peacefully on
5 March 2019 at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 89 years. Sister of Frank and Helen (both dec). Aunt of Maeve McCarthy, Terry O'Flynn (dec), Rosaleen Taylor and Bridgid O'Flynn (dec). Great-Aunt, Great-Great-Aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Rest In Peace
In lieu of flowers, donations to Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand would be appreciated and may be sent c/- PO Box 12193, Thorndon, Wellington 6144 or may be left at the Mass or Rosary Vigil. Messages for the family can be sent c/- PO Box 50300, Porirua 5240. A Requiem Mass for Nina will be held in the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament, 40 Hill Street, Thorndon, Wellington, on Wednesday, 13 March 2019, commencing at 3.00pm. The Rosary will be recited in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, 29 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday, 12 March 2019, commencing at 5.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019