Formerly of Waikanae. On Monday, 3 June 2019, peacefully at Eldon Lodge. Aged 85 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne & Alan King, Irene Butcher, Carol & Peter Beddis, Paul Montin, Ken & Shirley Montin, and Jocelyn Montin. Beloved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friend and former wife of Sergio Montin. Daughter of the late Patrick & Mary McGivern, and sister of Frank, Bernard and Rose (all deceased). Loved cousin of the McGivern, O'Donnell, Hamill and McGowan families in Ireland. A service to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held in Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 10:30am on Saturday, 8 June, to be followed by a private cremation.
