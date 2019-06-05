MEACHEN,
Kathleen Margaret:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, 3 June 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie. Much loved Mum of James, Trish and Brian, Graeme & Yvonne, and Lyn & Andrew. Loving grandmother of Rachael & Andrew, Lauren & Andy, Nadine & Rafael, and Catherine. Loving great-grandmother of Toby, Harriet, Rafa, Alexander and Bonnie.
"So do not fear, for I am with you", Isaiah 41:10.
In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 11-288, Manner's Street Postshop, Wellington 6142. A big thank you to all staff at the Home of Compassion. A Rosary for Kathleen will be held in the Home of Compassion, 237 Fergusson Dr, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 6 June, at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held in St Joseph Church, 1 Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 7 June, at 12.30pm, followed by Private Cremation. All messages to "the Meachen family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2019