Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen MCEWAN. View Sign



Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, 5 April 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife to the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Vivienne, Beth, David, and Allan (dec). A treasured nana of Alison, Kate, Amy, Miranda, Emma, Hannah, and Fraser. A loved great-nana to all her great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the nurses and carers at Whitby Home for their love and care for Kath. In lieu of flowers, donations for Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Funeral Service for Kath will be held in St Christopher's Anglican Church, Corner Main Road and Lyndhurst Road, Tawa, on Tuesday, 9 April 2019, commencing at 11.00am, with Reverend Joy Bradley officiating. Thereafter private cremation.







McEWAN, Kathleen (Kath):Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, 5 April 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife to the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Vivienne, Beth, David, and Allan (dec). A treasured nana of Alison, Kate, Amy, Miranda, Emma, Hannah, and Fraser. A loved great-nana to all her great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the nurses and carers at Whitby Home for their love and care for Kath. In lieu of flowers, donations for Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Funeral Service for Kath will be held in St Christopher's Anglican Church, Corner Main Road and Lyndhurst Road, Tawa, on Tuesday, 9 April 2019, commencing at 11.00am, with Reverend Joy Bradley officiating. Thereafter private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers