MASON, Kathleen (Kathy):

In loving memory of a cherished wife, mother, and grandmother who passed away on April 12, 2018.

Remembrance is a golden chain

Death tries to break but all in vain;

To have, to love, and then to part

Is the greatest sorrow of one's heart.

The years may wipe out many things, but this they wipe out never

The memory of those happy days, when we were all together.

Forever in our hearts

- Rob, Marie, Bob, Sanita, and David.





