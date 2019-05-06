LOUSICH, Kathleen Millicent
(nee Morton) (Kath):
Peacefully on May 5, 2019, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late R.C. (Tingi) Lousich. Mother and mother-in-law of Andrew & Robyn, and Russell & Linda. Grandmother of Cindy, Brenda, Brett, Joanne, Richard and Serena. Great-grandmother to seven. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. A service for Kath will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr of Cornwall Street and Knights road, Lower Hutt, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2019