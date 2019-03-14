Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Kathleen Mary (Kath):

Passed away peacefully in the kind care of Stokeswood Home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, aged 87. Best friend & wife of 67 years to Harold, loving mother & mother-in-law to Joanne & John, Michelle & Peter and Justin, fun loving nana to her seven grandchildren, a wonderful aunty, a dear sister to her eight siblings and life-long friend to Shirley. A service for Kath, will be held in Our Lady of Grace catholic church, 5 Palmer Cres, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society Wellington Division, PO Box 7125, Wellington 6242 would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the Little family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or posted to







