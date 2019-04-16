KAY, Kathleen Berys:
On 14 April 2019, at Wairarapa Hospital in the presence of her family, aged 75. Loved wife of the late Maurice Kay. Dearly loved mother of Daniel, Rachel, and Rebecca. Loved grandmother of Liam, Kayleen, Joshua, Kestrel, and Ned. Beloved sister of Pat Wehrli, Jan MacKenzie and David Hunter. A loved friend of many, especially Christiana, Bill and John. A Service to give thanks for Kathleen's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Wednesday 17 April, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Kay family may be sent C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. Donations in Kathleen's memory may be sent to Blind Foundation Guide Dogs, Private bag 99941, Newmarket, Auckland, 1149, or left in the chapel foyer. The service will be streamed live www.oneroomstreaming.com. EventID RosewoodFH
Password LBVARQ
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2019