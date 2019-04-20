FLYNN, Kathleen Ann:
Passed away on Tuesday 16th April 2019 at the Enliven Woburn Home. Loved mother to Christine, Maria, Kathy and Wayne, loved grandmother to Brodie, Karrie-Anne, Daniel, Johanna and Hayden, loved great-grandmother to Ashlin, Ruby, Ava, Ethan and Bailey. Loved sister to Barbara and Joan (deceased), and loved aunt and friend. Special thanks to staff at Enliven and hospice for loving care through Kath's illness. Private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2019