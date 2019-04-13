CUMMINS, Kathleen Ellen
(Kath) (nee Parkin):
After a long illness, Kath lost the battle on 11 April 2019 with her family by her side. Kath was the proud mother of Michelle, Kim and Tania; mother-in-law to Royce, Russell and Peter; and grandmother to Tom, Rachel, Alex, Matthew, Krysti, Aaron, Haylee and Jayden. Great-grandmother to Riley, Kaia, Nevanah, Astaria and Skylar. Sister to Tom, Margaret and David. A service for Kath will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday 16 April, at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance.
