Katherine (nee Macinnes):
Formerly of Raumati South, and Johnsonvale Home. On Wednesday, 3 April 2019, peacefully at Huntleigh Home, Karori, surrounded by family. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lester, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn & Dennis, Joanne & Dean, and Kaye & Simon. Treasured Nana of Ben, Josh, Logan, and Jess. Special thanks to the staff of Johnsonvale and Huntleigh Rest Homes for their wonderful care of Kath. A private funeral has been held. Messages for the Mathewson Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019