GODBER (LUKE), Karyn:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 6 June 2019, aged 45. Much loved mother of Michael, Sarah and Zoe. Cherished daughter of Eric and Mary. Beloved sister of Jackie and Claire. In lieu of flowers donations to Malaghans Institute of Medical Research, P.O. Box 7060, Wellington South 6242 and may be left at the service. Messages to the "Godber" family, c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. The Service for Karyn will be held in the Catholic Church of Ss Peter & Paul, 37 Dr Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Tuesday, 11 June 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Natural Section of Makara Cemetery, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2019