SIGNER, Karl Hans:
On Sunday, 2nd June 2019. Peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital, in his 82nd year. Husband of Theresa. Brother-in-law of Noreen and her family. God-father of Kaitlyn Wong. Long-time chef at Aerodrome and the Cutting, Miramar. Karl will be sadly missed by extended family in Switzerland and New Zealand special friends, Stuart & Jasmin Wong, Suree, Brian, Dao as well as the Swiss Club and all other friends and neighbours in Wellington and abroad. Messages can be placed in Karl's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Wellington Regional Hospital for their care and support. A service to celebrate and remember Karl's life will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Onepu Rd & Cockburn St, Kilbirnie, on Monday, 10th June 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the cremation at Harbour City Crematorium, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post from June 7 to June 8, 2019