Karen Louisa HUNTER

(nee Scott)

03.07.74 - 21.04.15

Your absence leaves us crushed. Our memories of you are bittersweet. How much you loved us and we you makes us bound for eternity. We think of you constantly. We slowly navigate through our grief knowing you are up there loving us, comforting us and guiding us. What we would give to hear your laugh again, to hold your hand and to share a goss and voddy diet coke with you. Till we meet again, you will stay in our hearts forever.

We love you so much. Never ever forgotten xxx

"And if the scar is deep, so was the love.

So be it."







