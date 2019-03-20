GRANT,
Karen Lesley (nee Rapson):
Peacefully on 16th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of Greg. Much loved mum of Cameron and Rebecca. Loved daughter and daughter-in-law of Melva and Bob Rapson, and Jos and John Taylor. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Brent and Maggie, Megan and Karl, and Lynley and John. A much loved aunty. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 7442, Wellington South 6242. Messages to the Grant family can be left in Karen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Bassett Road, Johnsonville, at 2.30pm on Thursday 21st March 2019, and thereafter followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 20, 2019