Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen GRANT. View Sign



Karen Lesley (nee Rapson):

Peacefully on 16th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of Greg. Much loved mum of Cameron and Rebecca. Loved daughter and daughter-in-law of Melva and Bob Rapson, and Jos and John Taylor. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Brent and Maggie, Megan and Karl, and Lynley and John. A much loved aunty. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 7442, Wellington South 6242. Messages to the Grant family can be left in Karen's tribute book at







GRANT,Karen Lesley (nee Rapson):Peacefully on 16th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of Greg. Much loved mum of Cameron and Rebecca. Loved daughter and daughter-in-law of Melva and Bob Rapson, and Jos and John Taylor. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Brent and Maggie, Megan and Karl, and Lynley and John. A much loved aunty. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 7442, Wellington South 6242. Messages to the Grant family can be left in Karen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Bassett Road, Johnsonville, at 2.30pm on Thursday 21st March 2019, and thereafter followed by private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers